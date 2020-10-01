Bed Bath & Beyond, Enlivex: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Bed Bath & Beyond, Enlivex Therapeutics, American Equity Investment Life Holding, SailPoint Technologies and Watford Holdings are some of Thursday's top stock gainers.

1. Bed Bath & Beyond | Percentage Increase 31%

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report shares surged after the home retailer posted second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street forecasts as online sales continued to surge. Comparable-store sales rose 6% from last year.

2. Enlivex Therapeutics | Percentage Increase 36%

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) - Get Report shares jumped after the drugmaker published positive results from a clinical trial of its developing coronavirus treatment. Enlivex said the trial of five patients, including three suffering severe forms of Covid-19 symptoms, recovered completely and were released from the hospital after an average stay of just five-and-a-half days.

3. American Equity Investment Life | Percentage Increase 43%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) - Get Report shares leaped after the insurer said it had received a takeover bid valued at $3 billion from Athene Holding (ATH) - Get Report and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance. The bid was $36 for each of its common shares outstanding.

4. SailPoint Technologies | Percentage Increase 14%

SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) - Get Report was advancing after the identity and access management software maker was upgraded by Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala to overweight from equal weight and raised his share price target to $50 from $23.

5. Watford Holdings | Percentage Increase 25%

Watford Holdings (WTRE) - Get Report was surging after Enstar Group made a bid to buy the reinsurer for $31 a share. Enstar currently holds a 9.1% stake in Watford after recently increasing its share from the 5% acquired in the first quarter of 2020, according to Reinsurance News.