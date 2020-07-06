Becton Dickinson Cleared by FDA for 15-Minute Virus Test

Becton Dickinson said it was cleared by the FDA to market a 15-minute coronavirus diagnostic test and will begin shipping the test this week.

Becton Dickinson (BDX) - Get Report said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency-use authorization for a point-of-care test to diagnose coronavirus and deliver results in 15 minutes.

Shares of the Franklin Lakes, N.J., company at last check were up 2.7% to $251.59.

Becton Dickinson said its test can be used on the company's existing BD Veritor System platform, which is employed in about 25,000 healthcare facilities across the U.S. The device is slightly larger than a cellphone, the company said..

The company said it would begin shipping the new test this week and expects to ramp up manufacturing capacity to 2 million tests a week by the end of September.

Becton Dickinson said it already expected to produce as many as 10 million tests from July through September.

The medical-technology company is selling a variety of other types of tests for the coronavirus and has said it is working to ramp up testing capacity for many of them.

Antigen tests work by scanning for proteins that can be found on or inside a virus.

"This will be a game-changer for front-line health-care workers and their patients to be able to access a quick diagnostic test for covid-19, offering results in real time" at retail pharmacies, urgent-care centers and doctors' offices, said Dave Hickey, BDX's president of integrated diagnostic solutions, said in a statement.

In March, Becton Dickinson said it had teamed with molecular diagnostics company BioGX and submitted emergency-use authorization requests to the FDA for tests that would increase screening capacity for covid-19.