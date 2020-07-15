Becton Dickinson Covid Test Systems Bought by U.S. Government

Becton Dickinson's system will 'significantly expand testing ... for the benefit of all Americans,' the government said.

Becton Dickinson (BDX) - Get Report shares rose after the medical diagnostics company announced Wednesday that the U.S. government has committed to buy its coronavirus testing devices and kits.

The Health and Human Services Department will purchase 2,000 of its BD Veritor Plus systems and 750,000 of its SARS-CoV-2 antigen test kits for use on the system. The price wasn’t disclosed. Distribution is set to begin next week.

"The BD Veritor Plus system for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 is the latest point-of-care testing advance that will significantly expand testing in distributed locations for the benefit of all Americans," Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for Health, said in a statement.

"This development will help identify community spread of the virus by further enabling rapid diagnosis of COVID-19," Giroir added.

The Food and Drug Administration granted BD Emergency Use Authorization for its Veritor Plus system earlier this month. The device is being used by more than 25,000 hospitals in the U.S.

BD began shipping limited quantities of its test kits to distributors last week, as it ramps up production capacity.

It hopes to increase production capabilities to 2 million tests per week by the end of September. The company expects to produce up to 10 million tests from July through September.

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter kept his hold rating on Becton Dickinson Wednesday, and has a share-price target of $277. He predicts earnings per share of 53 cents for the company in the third quarter.

Becton Dickinson shares recently traded at $266.17, up 1.05%. The stock has eased 2% year to date.