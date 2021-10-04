Beauty Health Wavers; Cowen Pegs Outperform on Fundamentals

SKIN is 'a category leader with a highly effective facial treatment underpinned by proprietary technology, 'Cowen says.

Beauty Health SKIN shares firmed on Monday after Cowen initiated coverage of the beauty-products seller with an outperform rating and a $32 price target based on fundamentals.

“We view SKIN as a category leader with a highly effective facial treatment underpinned by proprietary technology,” wrote Cowen analyst Oliver Chen.

“SKIN's low global awareness, connected device innovation and future platform mergers and acquisitions yield attractive growth prospects.”

Chen forecasts long-term annual sales growth of 20% or more and adjusted Ebitda margin of 25% or more.

The stock of the Long Beach, Calif., company recently traded at $26.26, off 0.9%.

The stock has more than doubled (up 135%) so far this year, and Chen's price target gives it 21% potential upside based on Friday's close at $26.50.

“Cowen’s price target does imply a premium multiple of about 10 times fiscal year 2023 enterprise value to sales,” Chen said.

That compares to the high-growth consumer peer group average of about 8 times, he said. “We believe this is justified” based on the earnings-growth prospects.

“Growth catalysts include SKIN’s 2022 Delivery System, handheld home consumer devices, geographic/channel expansion, and creative M&A,” Chen said.

“We also believe SKIN's unique flywheel that connects estheticians and consumers should continue to support robust business momentum globally.”

Further, “We believe HydraFacial, a flagship brand for SKIN, sits at the intersection of health and beauty and has created a unique technology that delivers efficacious, non-invasive, medical-quality facial treatments at affordable pricing of about $200,” Chen said.

HydraFacial "has an attractive total addressable market that encompasses the skin-care and hair-care markets as well as the medical aesthetics industry across regions.