Baseball Players Cut Deal With an Unusual Partner

A new agreement gives the company the right to use MLB players in its promotional activities in the U.S., China, and Japan.

The dog days of summer are usually pretty quiet for sports books.

Football is by far the biggest sport to bet on in the U.S. (globally that title goes to soccer). Last year, The American Gaming Association estimated that 45.2 million Americans, about one-in-seven, would wager on the 2021 NFL season.

Basketball is the next most popular sport to bet on in the U.S., and the third most popular sport to bet on in the world (behind tennis and soccer). The AGA estimates that about $10 billion is wagered on March Madness alone.

Baseball is a distant third in the U.S. in terms of betting popularity, and MLB happens to be the only major American sport that runs through the summer months.

Of course, baseball has had a couple of unfortunate experiences with gambling over the years, notably the 1919 "Black Sox" scandal to throw the World Series and Pete Rose's permanent ban from the sport 1989 for betting on games he managed.

But just because baseball isn't a big money maker for sports books doesn't mean there aren't other opportunities.

Enter MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report which announced that it is now the official partner of the MLB Players Inc.

MGM Partners With MLB Players, Inc

MGMs deal with the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association grants the casino gaming company use of player branding and group marketing rights.

MGM now has the right to use player images and promotions in the U.S., China and Japan.

“As a leader in the gaming and hospitality industry, MGM Resorts is an ideal business partner for us. This collaboration reinforces the importance of leveraging Players to facilitate marketing initiatives,” said Xavier D. James, COO of the MLBPA in a statement. “We look forward to growing this valuable and strategic relationship in the years ahead.”

Part of the deal also provides hospitality benefits to MLB players at MGM properties serving as the host location "for a variety of MLB player-related events."

“This new partnership strengthens our commitment to the sport of baseball in the U.S. and around the globe,” said Lance Evans, Senior Vice President of Sports & Sponsorships, MGM Resorts. We welcome the opportunity to host MLB Players at our world-class resorts and create unique player experiences for our valued MGM Rewards members.”

MLB's All Star Game is Tuesday July, 19 in Los Angeles. The statement did not indicate whether the deal kicks in for this season, but MGM does not have any resorts or properties in Los Angeles either way.

MLB's Expanding Profile

The truth is, interest in Major League Baseball in the U.S. has been waning for decades.

With interest falling, the league has been searching for different avenues to promote the game including expanding expanding its television partnerships.

Earlier this year, Apple AAPL announced that it was picking up Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ as a weekly double header for the 2022 season for broadcast in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea and the U.K.

The games will be accompanied by live pre- and post-game shows that will be produced by Apple. Apple is also producing an MLB Big Inning, a "SportsCenter" type live show that will feature highlights and live look-ins at ongoing games for U.S. subscribers.

Subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will also have access to a 24/7 livestream with game replays, news and analysis, highlights and other MLB content.