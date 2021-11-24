Barclays Lists Halliburton, Dick's, Ally as 2022 Earnings Winners

Barclays made a list of 35 stocks with overweight ratings that it expects to benefit from strong earnings next year.

Barclays made a list of 35 stocks with overweight ratings that it expects to benefit from strong earnings next year, including Halliburton (HAL) - Get Halliburton Company (HAL) Report, Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. Report and Ally Financial (ALLY) - Get Ally Financial Inc Report.

Barclays selected stocks whose 2022 earnings estimates have seen upward revisions, CNBC reports. All of the stocks are at least 10% below Barclays’ price targets.

Most reside in the energy, financials, information technology and consumer discretionary industries.

The list also includes Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) - Get Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Report, Schlumberger (SLB) - Get Schlumberger NV Report, Upstart Holdings (UPST) - Get Upstart Holdings Inc. Report, Nutrien (NTR) - Get Nutrien Ltd. Report, GoDaddy (GDDY) - Get GoDaddy, Inc. Class A Report, Digital Realty Trust (DLR) - Get Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Report and Expedia (EXPE) - Get Expedia Group, Inc. Report.

Meanwhile, the stock market was little changed Wednesday, as investors turned their attention to inflation and growth during the final full trading session of the Thanksgiving holiday week.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.12%.

Initial jobless claims for the period ended Nov. 20, meanwhile, fell to 199,000, the lowest since 1969, thanks in part to seasonal adjustments that typically follow the Veterans' Day holiday.

"Jobless claims blew it out of the water this week—a welcomed signal that the recovery is still strong despite some recent jitters around rising Treasury yields and Covid spikes," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy with E-Trade Financial.

The Federal Reserve released minutes of its November policy meeting.

“Various participants noted that the committee should be prepared to adjust the pace of asset purchases and raise the target range for the federal funds rate sooner than participants currently anticipated if inflation continued to run higher than levels consistent with the committee’s objective.”