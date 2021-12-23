Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Why This Portfolio Manager Is Feeling Optimistic At the End of the Year
Why This Portfolio Manager Is Feeling Optimistic At the End of the Year
Publish date:

Banking Stocks Prepped for Strong 2022, Analysts Predict

Banking stocks may not live up to 2021, but a JPMorgan analysis is bullish on the sector in 2022.
Author:

Banking stocks had a strong 2021 and while some of the big names will struggle to match those results, analysts at JPMorgan are still bullish on the sector. 

Bank of America BAC, for example, will be a major beneficiary of an increase in interest rates. U.S. Bancorp USB will benefit from a pickup in airline and travel spending later in 2022. PNC PNC will see short-term benefits from merger cost savings while it invests in "large excess liquidity."

“Large bank stocks have sold off and have sharply lagged the S&P 500 since the omicron news hit,” JPMorgan analyst Vivek Juneja said in a recent research note, according to MarketWatch. “Valuations are attractive and should rise as the Fed starts tightening.”

Near-term consumer spending could weigh on the sector, as travel and other industries may see a downtick amid an outbreak of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

TheStreet Recommends

Other complicating factors include potential credit losses, higher expenses for technology and compliance costs, and a more hawkish regulatory environment, according to the JPMorgan note. 

On the plus side, loan activity could increase as data from the U.S. Federal Reserve shows commercial and industrial loans are up nearly 2% in the fourth quarter to date at large banks. 

“If this faster loan growth continues into 2022, it would be positive for banks,” Juneja said. “However, competition from non-banks is likely to remain very intense with rates still relatively low.”

Williams-Sonoma Cooks Up Quant Upgrade and Positive Charts
INVESTING

Williams-Sonoma Fires Scores of Seasonal Remote Workers Days Before Christmas

Investors Make No Mistake -- Larry Ellison Still Runs Oracle
INVESTING
ORCLCERNAMZN

M&A Soars in 2021, with Oracle, Amazon Among Major Buyers

Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

SEC Rejects Two Spot-Bitcoin ETFs, Citing Security Concerns

3. &quot;South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut&quot;
INVESTING

'South Park' Takes On NFT Jargon

Elon Musk Jeff Bezos Lead
INVESTING
AAPLTSLAGOOGL

Hawkish Fed And First Female President: Some Of Doug Kass's Wildest Predictions For 2022

U.S. Economy Recession Lead
INVESTING

Larry Summers Sounds Alarm Bells for Lurking U.S. Recession

Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Is Today's Strong And Under The Radar Stock
INVESTING
QQQMSFTAAPL

Will Santa's Rally Deliver the Nasdaq to Record Levels? Let's Check the Chart.

Gas Station Lead
INVESTING
LUVDAL

Gas Prices Drop for Holiday Travel Season; Up $1.09 Per Gallon Year-Over-Year