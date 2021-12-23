Banking Stocks Prepped for Strong 2022, Analysts Predict

Banking stocks may not live up to 2021, but a JPMorgan analysis is bullish on the sector in 2022.

Banking stocks had a strong 2021 and while some of the big names will struggle to match those results, analysts at JPMorgan are still bullish on the sector.

Bank of America BAC , for example, will be a major beneficiary of an increase in interest rates. U.S. Bancorp USB will benefit from a pickup in airline and travel spending later in 2022. PNC PNC will see short-term benefits from merger cost savings while it invests in "large excess liquidity."

“Large bank stocks have sold off and have sharply lagged the S&P 500 since the omicron news hit,” JPMorgan analyst Vivek Juneja said in a recent research note, according to MarketWatch. “Valuations are attractive and should rise as the Fed starts tightening.”

Near-term consumer spending could weigh on the sector, as travel and other industries may see a downtick amid an outbreak of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

Other complicating factors include potential credit losses, higher expenses for technology and compliance costs, and a more hawkish regulatory environment, according to the JPMorgan note.

On the plus side, loan activity could increase as data from the U.S. Federal Reserve shows commercial and industrial loans are up nearly 2% in the fourth quarter to date at large banks.

“If this faster loan growth continues into 2022, it would be positive for banks,” Juneja said. “However, competition from non-banks is likely to remain very intense with rates still relatively low.”