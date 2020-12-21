TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Banks Climb as Fed Permits Stock Buybacks to Resume

The Federal Reserve said that banks could resume stock buybacks in the first quarter. The move followed the banks' passing a second round of stress tests.
Author:
Publish date:

Banking stocks jumped Monday after the Federal Reserve granted lenders the ability to resume stock repurchases, beginning in the first quarter. 

The results of a second round of stress tests, released Friday, indicated that Wall Street banks were sound, despite the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which devastated the U.S. economy. 

At last check JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get Report shares jumped 3.6% to $123.32, Citigroup  (C) - Get Report shares rose 2.9% to $60.77, Bank of America  (BAC) - Get Report gained 2.3% to $29.32, and Wells Fargo  (WFC) - Get Report shares rose 1.6% to $29.47. 

The Fed in June had put temporary caps on shareholder payouts, prohibiting them from buying back stock or increasing dividend payments.  

"The banking system has been a source of strength during the past year, and today's stress test results confirm that large banks could continue to lend to households and businesses even during a sharply adverse future turn in the economy," the Fed's vice chairman for supervision, Randal K. Quarles, said in a statement.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley released statements, saying they planned to resume buybacks starting next quarter. Citi and Goldman said they intended to resume such purchases next year. 

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan has said that his company plans to buy back stock as soon as it is allowed to. 

The six biggest U.S. banks could buy back as much as $11 billion of shares in the first quarter under the new distribution policy, according to Bloomberg. 

While buybacks have been given the green light, dividends will remain unchanged at least through March and will be capped by whatever each bank returned to shareholders in the second quarter of 2020. 

Tesla Shares Hit $1,000
INVESTING

Tesla Slides on S&P 500 Debut After Record Close Near $700; Enters as Benchmark's Fifth Largest Stock

Lockheed and Pentagon Reach $4 Billion Deal on F-35 Fighter Jets
INVESTING

Aerojet Rocketdyne Soars After Being Bought by Lockheed for $4.4 Billion

Buying Stocks During Pandemic
MARKETS

Stocks Slide as Virus Worries Overshadow Covid Relief Agreement

Greenberg: Tearing Into RealPage
INVESTING

RealPage Shares Surge on Thoma Bravo Buyout Deal

AGIO Pharmacueticals (AGIO) Stock Up on Positive Drug Results
INVESTING

Agios Soars on Plan to Sell Cancer Drugs, Return $1.2B to Holders

With Oil Prices on Fire, Forget Investing in These Tech Stocks
INVESTING

Diamondback Energy to Buy QEP and Guidon for Combined $3 Billion

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Tumble As New COVID Strain Found in Britain; Congress Agrees $900 Billion Stimulus Bill

Tilray Merger
CANNABIS

Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: A Major Marijuana Merger