Skip to main content
How Inflation Impacts Bank and Tech Earnings Risk
How Inflation Impacts Bank and Tech Earnings Risk

Bank Stocks That Can Outperform: Bank of America Has a List

Modest inflation 'combined with [2% to 3%] in real GDP growth would be a constructive backdrop' for bank stocks, Bank of America says.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bank stocks have jumped in recent days, and the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index has climbed 8% in the past three weeks, as the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates March 16.

Rising rates help banks as they are able to lift their loan rates more quickly and by a greater amount than they lift their deposit rates. They thus can earn more in interest than they pay out on deposits.

The Fed’s median forecast for a federal funds rate target of 2.8% at the end of 2023 is bullish for banks, Bank of America analysts, led by Ebrahim Poonawala, wrote in a commentary. 

“The fact that the rate hikes are likely to be front-end-loaded implies upside to our, and likely to consensus, 2022-2023” earnings estimates, they said.

The surge in two-year Treasury yields in particular “should be quite impactful, as banks deploy excess cash and cash flows from bond books into higher yielding investment securities and loans,” the Bank of America analysts said.

“Among our buy-rated stocks, JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report, M&T Bank  (MTB) - Get M&T Bank Corporation Report and Signature Bank  (SBNY) - Get Signature Bank Report are particularly well positioned in terms of excess cash.”

To be sure, “the flattening in the yield curve could temper investor enthusiasm and weigh on valuation multiples” for bank stocks, the analysts said. 

A flattening yield curve occurs when short-term Treasury yields rise more than long-term Treasury yields.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“We note, that this spread has little-to-no impact on fundamentals, but for better or worse it is regarded by many investors as a leading indicator for economic growth,” the analysts said.

Many investors view an inverted yield curve, which means short-term rates are higher than long-term rates, as a sign that a recession is coming.

The war in Ukraine could hurt bank stocks, the analysts said. The fighting could boost inflation by pushing commodity prices higher and further disrupting supply chains.

This is the “key risk” for bank earnings, with “ramifications for loan growth and credit quality, especially if the U.S. economy falters,” the analysts said.

To be sure, “a modestly inflationary environment (core consumer price index in the 2-4% range) combined with [2% to 3%] in real GDP growth would be a constructive backdrop for bank stocks,” the analysts said.

The core CPI index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, soared 6.4% in the 12 months through February. GDP surged an annualized 7% in the fourth quarter.

“Our recent conversations with bank management teams suggests relatively healthy customer activity to start the year,” the analysts said. 

“Rate-sensitive, domestically focused banks are likely best positioned to outperform given investor caution on globally interconnected institutions.”

The analysts cite buy-rated Wells Fargo  (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report, M&T, Signature, Citizens Financial Group  (CFG) - Get Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Report, East West Bancorp  (EWBC) - Get East West Bancorp, Inc. Report, Synovus Financial  (SNV) - Get Synovus Financial Corp. Report and SVB Financial  (SIVB) - Get SVB Financial Group Report.

How Tesla Will Profit After Elon Musk Predicts WWIII: Chart
INVESTING
TSLA

Musk Said Covid Would Be Gone in April 2020. Now He Has It (Again).

By Tony Owusu
Popeyes Smart restaurant flagship Lead JS
INVESTING
YUM

Exclusive: Popeyes is About to Make Your Lunch a Lot Easier

By Colette Bennett
Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
TSLACOINRBLX

Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

By Dan Weil
san francisco bay to breakers sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Most Fun Cities in the U.S. to Live or Visit

By Samanda Dorger
Second-hand Teslas Catch On Among China's Young Motorists, As Workplace Bans Force Civil Servants To Sell
MARKETS
TSLAAAPLGOOGL

Tesla Shares Leap As Group Plans Stock Split Vote At Next AGM

By Martin Baccardax
Apple iPhone Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Slides On iPhone, AirPod Production Cut Reports

By Martin Baccardax
Here’s What Negative German Bond Yields Mean for Central Banks This Week
MARKETS

Treasury Yields Hint Recession As 50 Basis Point Fed Rate Hike Bets Accelerate, Growth Slows

By Martin Baccardax
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk (seen in January last year) joined Clubhouse on Monday, the same day stock rocketed by 30 per cent on Friday's closing price. Photo: Reuters
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAPYPL

Will Elon Musk Follow Trump in Launching a Social Media Site?

By Luc Olinga