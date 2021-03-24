TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Bank of New York Double Upgraded on Earnings Prospects

Bank of New York Mellon was higher after Bank of America Securities double-upgraded the stock to buy and lifted its price target.
Author:
Publish date:

Bank of New York Mellon  (BK) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday after the custody bank titan was double-upgraded at Bank of America Securities, to buy from underperform, with a price-target increase to $50 from $43.

"Despite the near-term low-short-term interest-rate headwinds, we expect the combination of rising rates, strategic initiatives, and active expense/capital management to drive stronger revenue and earnings growth over the next few years," Analyst Michael Carrier wrote in a commentary.

BNY recently traded at $45.05, up 1.5%. It has gained 8% over the past month amid the rise in long-term interest rates. The stock’s valuation is attractive, Carrier said.

A continued rise in interest rates would help the banking company by boosting its revenue from interest and by eliminating the need for it to waive fees on money-market funds, he said.

BNY reported declines in fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that stemmed from low interest rates.

Net income fell to $755 million, or 79 cents a share, from $1.45 billion, or $1.52, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings per share totaled 96 cents, down from $1.01.

Revenue dropped 20% to $3.84 billion from $4.78 billion a year earlier.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of earnings of $1.08 a share, on both GAAP and adjusted bases, on revenue of $3.9 billion.

Last week came news that Bank of New York Mellon had invested in Fireblocks, a startup that specializes in cryptocurrency safekeeping. The bank's investment is part of a $133 million funding round.

Bank of New York Mellon is preparing to offer cryptocurrency custody services—storing and handling funds on behalf of customers—for the first time later this year. 

ViacomCBS Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Intel, GameStop, General Mills, Tesla

General Mills Invests in Eco-Friendly Kernza Grain
INVESTING

General Mills Slides After Third-Quarter Earnings Miss

GameStop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Tests Reddit Army With Share Sale Plans After Earnings Miss

Video: Jim Cramer on Wells Fargo, Emerson Electric, Square, Broadcom and Bitcoin
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Wells Fargo

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Lead Wall Street Rebound As Bond Yields Steady, Oil Jumps

Nordic American Tanker Capsizes on 12-Million Share Offering
INVESTING

Oil Prices Rebound As Taiwan-Based Tanker Runs Aground In Suez Canal

COVID Stimulus check
Financial Advisor Center

COVID-Related Distributions and Taxes

Peloton Lead
JIM CRAMER

'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Peloton, G1 Therapeutics