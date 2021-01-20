TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Bank of New York Lower After Profit Drop Due to Low Rates

Bank of New York Mellon shares fell after the company reported declines in earnings and revenue that stemmed from low interest rates.
Author:
Publish date:

Bank of New York Mellon  (BK) - Get Report shares fell on Wednesday after the banking company reported declines in fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that stemmed from low interest rates.

Net income fell to $755 million, or 79 cents a share, from $1.45 billion, or $1.52, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings per share totaled 96 cents, down from $1.01.

Revenue dropped 20% to $3.84 billion from $4.78 billion a year earlier.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of earnings of $1.08 a share, on both GAAP and adjusted bases, on revenue of $3.9 billion.

At last check Bank of New York Mellon shares were off 5.9% at $43.12. The shares have fallen 9% over the past year. 

“While the full-year impact of low interest rates will be a significant headwind in 2021, we ended the year with momentum in our core franchise,” Chief Executive Todd Gibbons said in a statement.

“We feel good about our business model and the power of the open architecture platforms and solutions we provide to help our clients grow their businesses.”

Morningstar analyst Rajiv Bhatia put fair value at $48 before the earnings report.

While the analyst “can see how BNY’s Mellon’s seven lines of business seem bulky, management in recent years has been aggressively focusing on expense control and we’d note that the firm consistently sees 15%-plus returns on tangible equity,” Bhatia wrote in November. 

“Given pricing pressure and the low interest rate environment, we expect management to keep a lid on expense growth.”

He likes Bank of New York Mellon's custody business. The group is the biggest custodian bank in the world. 

UnitedHealth Says Optum Unit to Account for About Half of Earnings in 2020
INVESTING

UnitedHealth Group Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Confirms 2021 Guidance

President Biden Inauguration Lead
MARKETS

Dow Trades Higher as Wall Street Looks to Biden for More Stimulus

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Soars As Subscribers Pass 200 Million Amid Q4 COVID Watching Binge

Nelson Peltz Should Be Added to Procter & Gamble's Board, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Procter & Gamble Tops Q2 Earnings Forecast, Boosts 2021 Guidance: Shares Jump

3 New Badass Indian Motorcycles That Will Probably Make Polaris Investors Happy
INVESTING

Polaris Rises on Bullish Ratings from Morgan Stanley, BMO

6. BlackBerry's Demise
INVESTING

BlackBerry Continues Sharp Run Higher After Facebook Settlement

Ceragon Lead
INVESTING

Ceragon Slides on Needham Double Downgrade

UnitedHealth Could Strike Deal for Tenet's Conifer Subsidiary: Reports
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: UnitedHealth Is a Bargain Buy