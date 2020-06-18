Bank of England Boosts QE Past $930 Billion, Keep Rates Unchanged Amid 'Unprecedented' Coronavirus Downturn

The Bank of England said a post coronavirus recovery will depend on 'the evolution of the pandemic, measures taken to protect public health, and how governments, households and businesses respond."

The Bank of England said Thursday that it will boost its quantitative easing program by £100 billion, adding to the trillions central banks around the world continue to pledge in support of an historic coronavirus-lead downturn.

The BoE said the additional purchases will take its overall QE program to around £745 billion ($933 billion) and allow it to combat both a sharp decrease in consumer price inflation, which is currently running at around 0.5%, and a projected second quarter contraction of around 20% for Europe's third-largest economy. The Bank also held its main lending rate unchanged at 0.1%, the lowest in its 300-year history.

"The unprecedented situation means that the outlook for the UK and global economies is unusually uncertain. It will depend critically on the evolution of the pandemic, measures taken to protect public health, and how governments, households and businesses respond to these factors," the Bank said in a statement following its interest rate decision at noon London time.

"The MPC will continue to monitor the situation closely and, consistent with its remit, stands ready to take further action as necessary to support the economy and ensure a sustained return of inflation to the 2% target," the Bank said. "The Committee will keep the asset purchase programme under review."

The pound slipped 0.25% against the U.S. dollar to trade at 1.2530 immediately following the BoE's move, while the FTSE 100 modestly accelerated its session decline to around 0.3%.

“Given the immediate market reaction it appears investors were hoping for a little more than the £100 billion increase in quantitative easing that has been announced by the Bank of England," said Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors. "Indeed they may have a point in being disappointed by this announcement given the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are both guiding the market that they will do whatever it takes to keep the economy afloat."

“However, should things go even worse from here, they have left themselves enough bond purchasing capacity in the future to continue soothing markets and the economy as best they can," he added.

Late last month data from Bank of America suggested that around $4 trillion in financial assets -- from government and agency bonds to corporate and mortgage debt -- have been hoovered up central banks from Tokyo to Washington, helping drive a $15 trillion surge in global equity market value.

Central banks around the world have been buying nearly $2.4 billion in financial assets every hour Bank of America said, driving risk markets higher even as economies suffer unprecedented damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Bank of America's closely-watched global Fund Managers noted investors are worried about overvalued stocks and a second wave of coronavirus infections, although most expect growth and earnings to improve as lockdowns ease and activity resumes.

The June BofA Fund Managers' Survey, which polled more than 190 investors controlling $560 billion in assets over the second week of the month, noted 'collapsing' cash levels and a surge in risk appetite, even as participants worried about the pace of the current market rebound.

In fact, a net 78% of those polled felt that stocks are currently 'overvalued', a record high reading that tops the previous mark set in 1998, while more than half -- 53% -- still peg recent gains as a 'bear market rally' that continues to face the risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections.