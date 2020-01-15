Bank of America Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast With Solid Loan Growth

Bank of America follows rivals JPMorgan and Citigroup with stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings even as interest rate margins continue to shrink.

Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday as loan growth offset narrowing interest rate margins at the consumer-focused lender.

Bank of America said earnings for the three months ending in December came in at 74 cents per share, up 5.7% from the same period last year and 6 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, the bank said, fell 1% to $22.5 billion, just ahead of analysts' forecasts of a $22.35 billion tally.

Net interest income was pegged 3% lower from last year at $12.3 billion, while its net interest margin slipped 7 basis points from the last quarter to 2.35%. However, average loan and lease balances rose 6% to 936 billion. Fixed income trading revenues rose 255 to $1.8 billion, partly offsetting a 4$ slide in equities trading revenues at $1 billion.

“In a steadily growing economy marked by solid client activity, our teammates produced another strong quarter and year, allowing us to increase investments in our customers, communities, and employees, while keeping a close eye on expenses," said CEO Brian Moynihan. "We also delivered for shareholders in 2019 by returning a record $34 billion in excess capital through dividends and share repurchases. As evidenced by a quarter in which our customer deposits surpass."

Bank of America shares were marked 0.71% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $35.57 each, a move that extends the stock's six-month gain to around 22.2%.

Bank of America's earnings improvement followed stronger-than-expected reports Tuesday from rivals JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Citigroup (C) - Get Report, each of which saw compression in net interest margins, a key metric for bank profits that indicates the difference between the interest a bank pays on deposits and what it collects on investments.