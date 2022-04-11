Bank of America Downgrades UPS and Eight Other Transport Stocks

Fundamentals in the transportation market are deteriorating, pushing down the sector's stocks in recent days.

Freight-market signals "have turned increasingly softer and suggest demand is waning,” Bank of America analyst Ken Hoexter wrote in a commentary.

The bank’s indicator of shippers' freight-demand outlook has been flat to down in 16 of the past 23 surveys.

“A large number of respondents commented that pricing is declining rapidly, capacity is available, and these shifts could signal a downturn in the economy,” Hoexter said.

In its latest survey, B of A’s indicator of shippers' ability to find capacity jumped to the highest level since June 2020. Dry-van-truckload spot prices have tumbled 37% since Dec. 31, Hoexter said. And the drop has accelerated in the past month.

Meanwhile, two transportation executives told Bank of America that “the labor market had loosened a bit,” Hoexter wrote. And another said inflation is starting to affect consumer demand.

Still another said container demand is softening, port congestion is past its peak, and effective capacity is increasing as bottlenecks ease, further pressuring rates, Hoexter said.

“Recession fears have increased on rising inflation, fuel prices, interest rates (inverted yield curve), and lower subsidies,” he said.

Those factors are pushing transport stocks down more than the market as a whole, Hoexter said. The Dow Jones Transportation Average has slid 13% since March 29, compared with a 4% dip for the S&P 500 index.

The fading fundamentals led Hoexter to downgrade nine of the 28 stocks in his coverage universe. These include:

· Package-delivery titan United Parcel Service (UNP) - Get Union Pacific Corporation Report to neutral from buy,

· Railroad Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Union Pacific Corporation Report to neutral from buy,

· Railroad Canadian Pacific (CP) - Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Report to neutral from buy,

· Trucking company Schneider National (SNDR) - Get Schneider National, Inc. Class B Report to underperform from buy,

· Trucking company Werner Enterprises (WERN) - Get Werner Enterprises, Inc. Report to underperform from neutral,

· Trucking company Saia (SAIA) - Get Saia, Inc. Report to neutral from buy,

· Trucking company TFI International (TFII) to neutral from buy,

· Trucking company ArcBest (ARCB) - Get ArcBest Corporation Report to neutral from buy, and,

· Container lessor Triton International (TRTN) - Get Triton International Ltd. Class A Report to underperform from buy.

As for UPS, Morningstar analyst Matthew Young assigns it a wide moat and puts fair value at $186, close to its recent quote of $189.83.

“UPS’s flagship express and ground package delivery operations enjoy significant and sustainable competitive advantages rooted in cost advantage and efficient scale, which drive our wide moat rating,” he wrote in a February commentary.

“UPS produces operating margins well above competitors', thanks in large part to its leading package density -- it's been around much longer than FedEx (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report in the U.S. ground market.”