Bank of America Beats Earnings Forecast, But Net Interest Income Slides

Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Wednesday thanks in part to credit reserve releases that offset a decline in net interest income.

Bank of America said profit for the three months ended in June were tabbed at $1.03 per share, up 178% from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 77 cents per share. Bank of America also released $2.2 billion in loan loss reserves which boosted its bottom line, and added benefits from a tax change in the United Kingdom.

Group revenue, the bank said, fell 4% to $21.5 billion missing analysts' estimates of a $22 billion tally while net interest income fell 6% to $10.3 billion.

"We delivered solid earnings and returned more capital to shareholders during the quarter as we moved to a more open economy. Our team continued to do a great job serving clients, as shown by the increased levels of client activity across all of our businesses," said CEO Brian Moynihan.

"More than 85% of our buildings and offices are open, and we're welcoming our teammates back. This means more face-to-face meetings; helping to increase sales of Consumer products and drive strong household growth in Wealth Management, and increased prospect calling in Commercial Banking," he added. "Consumer spending has significantly surpassed pre-pandemic levels, deposit growth is strong, and loan levels have begun to grow."

Bank of America shares were marked 2.2% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $38.97 each.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report posted a 37% increase in investment banking revenues that helped offset an 8% slump in net interest income.

JPMorgan said earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $3.78 per share, up 174% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $3.18 per share.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) - Get Report also used a 36% surge in investment banking revenues, alongside a topline gain in asset management, to post stronger-than-expected earnings of $15.02 per share Tuesday, nearly 140% higher than last year's tally and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $10.24 per share.