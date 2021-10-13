Will Bank of America Sell Off on Earnings as JPMorgan Did?

It’s not a great day for the banks, even though this group has been a relative strength leader in recent weeks.

While the overall market has been struggling for upside, companies like Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report have seen their stock prices rise to highs.

As earnings season kicks off, though, a cloud may be forming over this group. JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report delivered an earnings beat on Wednesday, but the stock is lower after the print.

On Thursday morning, Bank of America will report alongside Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report and others.

Will the results be enough to elevate the group? Will the bank be enough to help give the Dow Jones Industrial Average a boost?

Let’s look at how the charts are setting up.

Trading Bank of America Stock

Daily chart of Bank of America stock.

As I said when I recently previewed JPMorgan’s results, it’s not uncommon for the banks to have a “sell the news” reaction.

That’s even on good results and even more so with the stocks hitting highs.

For Bank of America stock, we’re seeing a three-day dip, with support coming into play from the 21-day moving average and the $42.50 area.

I’d love to see Wednesday’s low hold as support when the Charlotte banking giant reports on Thursday.

A break of this low that isn’t reclaimed puts the 50-day moving average in play, followed by $40.

A move below $40 could put the 10-month and 200-day moving averages on the table.

After the report, we may get some volatility. But the upside is simple for me, as I’m watching the $43.50 area.

A move above that mark puts Bank of America stock not only back above the 10-day moving average, but also above the second-quarter high and breakout level.

That would open the door to the highs near $45, then the 161.8% extension up at $46.70.

What we’re looking for is a continuation of what has been a bullish trade.

If that trade is about to unwind, we don’t want to be caught on the wrong side. Keep $43.50 in mind on the upside and Wednesday’s low in mind on the downside.