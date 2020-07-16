Bank of America's Profit Slides as It Braces for Loan Losses

Bank of America posts a second-quarter profit that beat analysts' forecasts, though warns it is bracing for loan losses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report on Thursday posted a second-quarter profit that beat analysts' forecasts, though warned that it was bracing for substantial loan losses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has upended the banking and lending sector.

The bank posted earnings of $3.5 billion, or 37 cents a share, roughly half the $7.3 billion, or 74 cents a share, it earned in the comparable year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of 28 cents a share.

Revenue net of interest expense fell 3% to $22.3 billion from $23.1 billion a year ago.

Provisions for credit losses, meanwhile, a measure of what the bank expects to potentially write off in soured loans and other investments, rose to $5.1 billion, the bulk of which was driven by a $4 billion reserve build, the bank said.

"Strong capital markets results provided an important counterbalance to the Covid-19-related impacts on our consumer business, and our industry-leading digital capabilities allowed us to support clients amid difficult working conditions," CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement.

The surprisingly rosy quarterly snapshot stands in stark contract to Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report, which earlier this week reported not only earnings significantly below last year’s numbers but surging balance sheets reflecting a dash to cash - and also massive loan-loss provisions in anticipation of loan defaults.

Bank of America pointed to record investment banking fees as among the offsets to pandemic induced losses, which generated net income of $726 million in its global banking unit. That came on top of net income of $1.9 billion from the bank's global markets division, driven by $4.2 billion in sales and trading revenue.

Shares of Bank of America were down 1.83% $24.15 in premarket trading.