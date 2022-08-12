Skip to main content
A Silver Lining in Coinbase’s Earnings?
A Silver Lining in Coinbase’s Earnings?

Bally's Near Closing on Major Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino

With so much going on with Bally's, the deal, which was first announced over a year ago, has almost become an afterthought.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Last week Bally's Corp.  (BALY)  stock tumbled after the casino operator cut its 2022 revenue and EBITDA estimates due to weakness at its venue in Atlantic City. 

The company is now expecting 2022 EBITDA between $535 million and $550 million, down from its previous forecast between $560 million and $580 million. The company now expects sales between $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion for the year, down from a previous estimate between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion. 

But this week, the stock was on a tear, and is now nearly 15% higher than it was when it reported on August 5. 

"Given commentary around the guidance cut, we expect the miss on margins reflects difficulties improving profitability at Bally's Atlantic City," Stifel analyst Jeffrey Stantial said in a recent note, according to Casino.org

Stantial has a $29 price target and buy rating on Bally's. 

So why the optimistic outlook for a company that just lowered its full-year guidance in two key categories? It may have something to do with a deal that is reportedly closing soon for the company. 

Bally's Close to Closing on Tropicana

Bally's hopes to close its $308 million purchase of the Tropicana as soon as next month, though the company doesn't have plans to upgrade the property for at least a year.

"We will run the property on an as-is basis at least for the next 12 months until we have identified the plan and the partnerships that we want going forward,” CEO Lee Fenton said during the company's earnings call. 

Bally's announced the purchase of the Tropicana in April 2021. It is currently being operated by Penn Entertainment  (PENN) , formerly Penn Gaming. The real estate the casino sits on is owned by GLPI.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Under Bally's deal, GLPI will lease back the property for $10.5 million a year. 

Bally's, which has no connection to the resort on the Las Vegas Strip with the same name, is expected to rename the Tropicana after the acquisition is complete, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Vegas Shuffle on The Strip Continues 

In 2020, Caesars Entertainment  (CZR)  sold the Bally's brand to Twin River Worldwide Holdings, which then adopted the name Bally's and added the name to all of its existing properties. 

Earlier this year, Caesars announced the casino resort will be rebranded as the Horseshoe Las Vegas with the rebrand expected to be complete by the end of the year. 

The Horseshoe hosted the 2022 World Series of Poker earlier this summer. 

Caesars and MGM Resorts  (MGM)  dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.

Caesars CEO Tom Reeg thinks the Strip has too many rooms, and that hurts casinos' pricing power. 

The company has been exploring selling one of its Las Vegas properties, with Paris, Planet Hollywood, and Flamingo being the properties most speculated about.

"Well, we're 23,000 rooms today. You're taking out the Rio rooms, and then you take out a property, depending on which property it is, let's say 3,000 to 4,000 rooms," Reeg said during his company's fourth-quarter-earnings call, in response to a question about selling a Strip property.

Jack Dorsey Square business Lead
TECHNOLOGY
SQTWTR

Jack Dorsey Has a Provocative Idea to End China Covid Restrictions

By Luc Olinga
KFC Lead JS
INVESTING
YUMQSRWEN

This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different

By Alexa Back
Robinhood Lead
INVESTING

Robinhood Settles Customer Suit for $10 Million

By Ellen Chang
Craft Brew Alliance Inks Enhanced Agreement with Anheuser-Busch
INVESTING
TSMYUMCBUD

Anheuser-Busch Is an Undervalued Winner: Morningstar

By Dan Weil
Las Vegas Lead
INVESTING
CZRWYNNMGM

Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes to Make Way for Huge New Project

By Daniel Kline
2019 Super Bowl: Doritos Ad Stars Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper
INVESTING
PEP

Doritos Bets on a Chip Flavor That Is Already Huge in Canada

By Veronika Bondarenko
Ezra Miller Lead JS
INVESTING
WBD

Ezra Miller Pushes Warner-Discovery Towards Hard Choices for 'The Flash'

By Danni Button and Michael Tedder
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

The Crypto Industry Has a Key Appointment on Sept. 15

By Luc Olinga