Ballard Power, Lands' End, Etsy: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

ArcLight Clean Transition, Lands' End, Etsy, LendingTree and Ballard Power Systems are five top stock gainers Tuesday.

Stocks were lower Tuesday amid concerns about political upheaval and the costs of more economic stimulus.

Here are some of the top stock gainers for Tuesday.

1. ArcLight Clean Transition | Percentage Increase Over 74%

ArcLight Clean Transition (ACTC) was soaring after electric-vehicle-technology company Proterra said it would go public through a merger with the special-purpose-acquisition company.

The proposed acquisition represents an enterprise value of $1.6 billion for Proterra.

2. Lands' End | Percentage Increase Over 15%

Shares of Lands' End (LE) - Get Report climbed after the casual clothing and accessories retailer raised its fourth-quarter guidance.

The company now expects revenue to range from $528 million to $533 million, up from prior guidance of $500 million to $520 million, and higher than FactSet consensus for $512 million.

3. Etsy | Percentage Increase Over 13%

Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report shares jumped after Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni raised his target price for the online arts and crafts retailer to $205 from $168 and kept his buy rating.

Etsy’s sales growth is “defying gravity,” he wrote in a commentary.

4. LendingTree | Percentage Increase Over 17%

Shares of LendingTree (TREE) - Get Report rose after the financial services company raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance.

The company said it now expects revenue to range from $220 million to $222 million, up from earlier guidance range of $200 million to $215 million, and above the FactSet consensus of $213.3 million.

5. Ballard Power Systems | Percentage Increase Over 19%

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) - Get Report soared after the company received a purchase order from Arcola Energy for its Ballard FC move-HD fuel-cell modules to power a passenger train planned for demonstration in November.