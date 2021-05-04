Ballard Power Plunges After First-Quarter Loss and Revenue Drop

Ballard Power (BLDP) - Get Report shares plunged on Tuesday, falling more than 12% in premarket trading, after the fuel-cell maker posted first-quarter revenue and adjusted results that missed analysts’ forecasts.

Ballard reported a loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $17.6 million, a 26% drop from the same period a year ago. Ballard received $11.8 million in new orders during the quarter, but after deliveries the backlog fell by $5.8 million from the fourth quarter, the company said.

Analysts expected a loss of 5 cents a share on sales of $25.7 million.

Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond wrote in a post-earnings research note to clients that Ballard had a “tough” quarter but remains well-capitalized to pursue opportunities in the fuel-cell value chain with over a billion dollars in cash.

Results were “soft” but its pipeline is growing and “better quarters lie ahead,” National Bank of Canada analyst Rupert Merer said in a separate research note.

Ballard announced Monday that it will work with Canadian automobile parts manufacturer Linamar to build fuel-cell powertrains and components for passenger cars, SUVs, light trucks and commercial vans weighing up to five tons.

"In addition to our existing joint working relationship on the recently announced UPS delivery vans trial in California, we now deepen our collaboration based on a joint vision to provide zero-emission fuel cell powertrains for light-duty vehicles, particularly those that require long range, extended duty cycle and rapid refueling," CEO Randy MacEwen said in a statement.

The Linamar pact comes after Canadian Pacific (CP) - Get Report announced in March that Ballard fuel-cell modules will be used for the railroad operator's Hydrogen Locomotive Program, an effort to build North America's first hydrogen-powered freight locomotive.

Ballard will deliver six of its 200-kilowatt fuel-cell modules to the railroad operator this year.

Shares of Ballard were down 7.45% at $24.84 in premarket trading. Its fuel-cell peers were also down, with Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report and FuelCell Energy (FCEL) - Get Report both down 2.4%.