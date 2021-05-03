INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Baker Hughes Jumps as Barclays Optimistic About Oil Services

Baker Hughes was upgraded to overweight from equal weight at Barclays. 'The time to own oilfield services is now,' the investment firm says.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Baker Hughes  (BKR)  jumped on Monday after Barclays analysts upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight on a bullish outlook for global oil markets. 

"The time to own [oilfield services] is now," Analyst J. David Anderson said, according to Bloomberg.

Anderson raised his price target on the Houston company to $28 a share from $25.

At last check Baker Hughes was up 8.8% to $21.85.

Anderson upgraded his industry view on the oilfield services and equipment sector to positive. 

The sector will "not only recover by 2023, but upstream spending continues to expand out to 2025 on the back of increasing global demand," he said. 

International benchmark Brent crude prices at last check were up 1% to $67.44 a barrel while West Texas crude was up 1.2% to $64.34. 

Gas prices have tripled since hitting a low of $21.44 in April during the early height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Iraq, the second largest oil producer in OPEC, said Monday that crude prices would probably stay around $65 a barrel in the coming months, Yahoo Finance reported. 

OPEC will continue to try to keep oil prices "within normal averages,” Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told reporters in Baghdad, according to Yahoo Finance. “There is no concern about a drop in prices."

Last week, General Electric  (GE) - Get Report disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday that its share of Baker Hughes stock has dropped to 25.7%, or 267.75 million shares, from 30.1%, or 311.43 million shares, at the end of January.

That could mean the Boston industrial group garnered almost $1 billion for the shares it sold during the period.

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Dow Closes Higher, Nasdaq Slips on First Trading Day in May

Small Gold, Silver Miners Still Shining Brightly
INVESTING

Can Silver and Gold Break Out and Go for a Spring Rally?

5 Products You Didn't Know Were Made By Pfizer
INVESTING

Pfizer Gets White House Support for Exporting Vaccines

Amazon and NFL Sign $50 Million Streaming Deal
INVESTING

Amazon Gains Coverage of Thursday NFL Games Earlier Than Planned

Epic Games Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Apple vs. Epic Games

210407Crude Exports_1600x900
Sponsored Story

2020 Was a Record Year for U.S. Crude Exports

Midday Report: Twitter Sells Off on Worries Over User Growth; Wall Street at Intraday Records
INVESTING

Buy-the-Dip Candidates: AMC, Spotify, Twitter

Precipio Lead
INVESTING

Precipio Soars on Launch of COVID-19 Antibody Test on Amazon