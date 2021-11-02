Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
What Is Hyperinflation?
What Is Hyperinflation?
Publish date:

Bad News From Dividend-Paying Blue-Chip Stocks

Many of these stocks are overvalued, and going to cash may not be the answer.
Author:

You have to go back to late 2007 to find another time in which the stock market was more overvalued than it is today, according to a unique dataset of high-quality dividend-paying stocks.

That came at the top of the bull market, you may recall, just prior to the Great Recession and the worst bear market in U.S. history since the Great Depression.

I draw this ominous parallel based on data calculated by an investment advisory service called Investment Quality Trends, founded in the 1960s by Geraldine Weiss and currently edited by Kelley Wright. Twice each month since the 1960s, the service segregates a group of several hundred dividend-paying blue-chip stocks into four categories based on where their yields stand relative to their historical ranges. (Full disclosure: This newsletter is one of the services that pays a flat fee to have its returns audited by my firm.)

Hulbert Chart 110121

One of the newsletter’s four categories—the Overvalued category—was found by my econometric tests to have statistically significant ability to forecast the S&P 500’s returns. A lower percentage of stocks in that category is correlated with higher subsequent stock market returns, and vice versa. It is this category that is now unusually large—a bad sign.

The newsletter’s approach is quantitative, which means that it is immune to the sentiment extremes to which human beings are all too susceptible. That’s crucial, because we otherwise are likely to be too optimistic at bull market tops—just as we’re prone to be too pessimistic at market bottoms.

TheStreet Recommends

One of those bottoms in which pessimism was widespread came in the spring of 2020, which is the last time I wrote about this newsletter’s data. That was when the economy was slipping into the medically-induced coma due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the doom and gloom then prevailing, the message of the Overvalued category was positive: The category was unusually small, smaller than at any time since 1984, in fact. Since that column appeared, the S&P 500 (with dividends) has risen 65%.

Today’s stock market isn’t quite as overvalued as it was undervalued in April 2020, but not by much. The Overvalued category then stood at the 15th percentile of the historical distribution, meaning that only 15% of prior readings back to the mid-1960s were any lower. The size of the Overvalued category today, in contrast, stands at the 75th percentile.

Going to Cash Isn’t Necessarily the Answer

Note that building up cash in your equity portfolio isn’t the only possible response to the oversized Overvalued category. Another possible response, one that Wright recommends, is to shift your portfolio towards undervalued dividend-paying blue-chip stocks. Lest you think that such stocks are stodgy and boring, let me report that the newsletter’s model portfolios have outperformed the stock market over the last 30 years.

This has been true this year as well, by the way. I devoted a column in January to Wright’s top-10 list, and since that column appeared, those 10 stocks have produced an average gain of 24.1% — in contrast to 20.8% for the S&P 500’s dividend-adjusted return.

Below is an updated list of the stocks on Wright’s list.

Undervalued dividend-paying blue-chip stocks

SOURCE: Investment Quality Trends

TickerCompanyDividend yield

ABBV

AbbVie Inc.

+4.7%

BXS

BancorpSouth Bank

+2.5%

CAH

Cardinal Health

+4.1%

IBM

IBM

+5.2%

K

Kellogg

+3.8%

ONB

Old National Bancorp

+3.1%

OMC

Omnicom Group

+4.1%

SJM

Smucker, JM

+3.1%

MMM

3M Company

+3.2%

WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance

+3.9%

Chegg Is Another 2014 Sleeper to Watch
INVESTING

Chegg Shares Slump After Revenue Results and Guidance

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Pfizer Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat; Sees $36 Billion In COVID Vaccine Sales

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS

S&P 500 Hits Record High; Pfizer Gains On Vaccine Sales Beat, Tesla Slips As Musk Casts Doubt on Hertz Deal

Image of Bond Certificate with text overlay "What Are Bonds and How Do They Work?"
B

What Are Bonds and How Do They Work? Examples and FAQ

Image of Bond Certificate with text overlay asking the question "What Is Bond Duration?"
D

What Is Bond Duration? Definition, Formula, and Examples

Apple Stock
MARKETS

Apple Stock Gains On Report of iPad Production Cuts To Save On iPhone Chips

Rebound in Brazil Helping DuPont and Caterpillar, Says Jim Cramer
MARKETS

DuPont Buys Rogers Corp. For $5.2 Billion, Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Lowers 2021 Guidance

Yahoo! Sale Could Be ‘Positive Catalyst’ for Stock: Analyst
INVESTING

Yahoo to Exit China, Cites Challenging Legal Environment