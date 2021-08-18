August 18, 2021
TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 8/17/21
Publish date:

AzurRx Stock Higher on Progress With Cystic Fibrosis Treatment

AzurRx BioPharma shares jumped after the drugmaker reported clinical-trial progress with a treatment for pancreatic problems in cystic fibrosis patients.
Author:

AzurRx BioPharma  (AZRX) - Get Report shares jumped on Wednesday after the drugmaker reported clinical-trial progress with a treatment for pancreatic problems in cystic fibrosis patients.

Specifically, it reported positive top-line results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating MS1819 combined with the current standard of care, porcine-derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy, to treat severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis.

With CF, a defective gene causes secretions in the body to become sticky and thick, plugging up passages in the lungs and pancreas.

The shares of AzuRx, Delray Beach, Fla., recently traded at 72 cents, up 37%. They traded at a 52-week high $2.63 in late January.

As for the drug trial, “Data collected from 20 patients indicated that MS1819 in combination with PERT led to clinically meaningful improvements in the primary efficacy endpoint, the coefficient of fat absorption,” AzurRx said.

2 Pharma Stocks That Have the Cash to Take More Risk: Real Money

“Patients showed an average gain of more than 6 percentage points from baseline, compared to the five-point improvement in CFA cited by the clinical literature as clinically significant.

“The study also demonstrated positive improvements in weight gain and other secondary endpoints.

“[With] data from all 20 study participants in hand, our enthusiasm for the MS1819 program remains undiminished,” President and Chief Executive James Sapirstein said in a statement.

So what’s coming up the pike?

“Our next step with the MS1819 program is to finalize development of a new enteric-coated microbead formulation, which we believe will enable more of the medication to reach the small intestine, thereby enhancing its therapeutic potential,” he said.

“Formulation work is expected to be completed prior to year-end.”

INVESTING

INVESTING

INVESTING

INVESTING

INVESTING

INVESTING

MARKETS

INVESTING

