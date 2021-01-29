AstraZeneca is the third Covid-19 vaccine to get the green light from the European Union.

The European Union authorized AstraZeneca's (AZN) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine for use in all adults Friday

American depositary receipts of the British drugmaker were down nearly 1% to $51.56.

The vaccine is the third COVID-19 vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency. Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report also received approval.

“With this third positive opinion, we have further expanded the arsenal of vaccines available to EU and EEA member states to combat the pandemic and protect their citizens,” said Emer Cooke, the European Medicines Agency executive director, in a statement.

The EMA licensed the vaccine, which was developed with Oxford University, to be used in people 18 and over. The Associated Press reported that concerns had been raised this week that not enough data exist to prove it works in older people.

The EMA said that while there were not enough results for older participants in clinical trials, this age group is expected to receive protection "given that an immune response is seen in this age group and based on experience with other vaccines.”

Many European countries have struggled to vaccinate people as quickly as Britain, Israel, the U.S. and elsewhere.

The E.U. has threatened to prevent companies like Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and AstraZeneca from exporting any vaccine orders until its own citizens receive doses.

Britain said Friday it expected its Covid-19 vaccine contracts to be "facilitated," Reuters reported.

The EU published its contract with AstraZeneca on Friday, which said the drugmaker should use facilities in Britain as well as continental Europe in its best efforts to manufacture its vaccines for the EU.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report said Friday that its coronavirus vaccine had a 72% efficacy rate in U.S. trials but was less effective against an emerging South African variant.

Also, Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report reported that a Phase 3 trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed 89.3% efficacy against the disease.

In December, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency allowed for authorization of an emergency supply of AstraZeneca's vaccine.