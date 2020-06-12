Azek Stock Up as Green Building Materials Maker Goes Public

Azek stock rose in its first day of trading. Its sustainable materials are used for decks and outdoor furniture and lighting, among other things.

Azek, which makes low-maintenance sustainable outdoor building materials, jumped in its first day of trading, benefiting from the increased focus on home improvement that has resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

In its initial public offering, the Chicago company sold 33.25 million shares at $23 each, raising $764.8 million. Azek is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker AZEK.

The stock recently traded at $28.35, up 23%.

The company’s materials are used for decks and outdoor furniture and lighting, among other things.

In its Securities and Exchange Commission Form S-1/A, the company says homeowners "are continuing to invest in their outdoor spaces and are increasingly recognizing the significant advantages of long-lasting products, which are converting demand away from traditional materials, particularly wood. Our products transform those outdoor spaces by combining highly appealing aesthetics with significantly lower maintenance costs compared to traditional materials."

“As more members of the millennial generation purchase first homes in the United States, we expect the demand for outdoor living spaces will rise, and the appeal of low- to no-maintenance features to gain further momentum,” the company said.

For its residential business, Azek sells products via a network of more than 4,000 dealers and more than 35 distributors and home-improvement retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

The pandemic has hurt Azek, forcing it to cut staff and utilize credit lines. It has $1.2 billion of debt.

Azek is controlled by the private-equity firm Ares Management and the pension group Ontario Teachers Pension Plan.

The IPO market is getting hot. Online used car dealer Vroom’s (VRM) - Get Report stock almost doubled in its first day of trading Tuesday.

Last week, the IPO market saw more than $7 billion raised globally, including Warner Music Group (WMG) - Get Report and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) - Get Report.

Earlier in the year, the IPO market was at a virtual standstill. Investors were turned off by the woes of companies like WeWork that had sought to go public. And they were frightened as the stock market went south in March amid the pandemic.