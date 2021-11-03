Avis Budget Stock Tumbles as JPMorgan Double-Downgrades

Avis Budget Group (CAR) - Get Avis Budget Group, Inc. Report shares came back to earth on Wednesday, one day after its meteoric rise, as JPMorgan and other firms downgraded the car rental company.

Shares of the Parsippany, N.J., company at last check were tumbling 18% to $291.15.

On Tuesday the shares closed up 108% to $357.20 after Avis Budget exceeded Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations as revenue doubled.

JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman double-downgraded Avis to underweight from overweight, while boosting his price target to $225 from $100.

Brinkman said he saw "stellar fundamentals" following Monday's results, but he cited valuation for the downgrade following a short squeeze.

The analyst also said he saw downside to that higher valuation after yesterday's rally. Avis Budget's current valuation after a runup in the shares gives the company ample credit for the tailwinds helping it along, Brinkman said.

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka downgraded Avis Budget to sell from hold and lifted his price target to $210 from $119.

He said in a research note that his "first order of business is to emphasize that this downgrade is not a call to short CAR."

"Simply put," he said, "it is a view that investors who owned the stock prior to Tuesday should take profits. We simply cannot justify, using any reasonable traditional valuation metric, the $10.5 billion of incremental value generated by the more than doubling of the stock in one day. "

Woronka said he fully acknowledged "that the unnatural and volatile trading in the stock on Tuesday (coupled with high short interest coming into the day) could result in additional gains based on technical or shareholder dynamics that we do not attempt to analyze."

"But to reiterate, if we were in the shoes of an institutional investor and owned the stock currently, from a fundamental risk-reward standpoint, we would sell it," he said.

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari, who has a buy rating and a $100 price target, said in a note entitled "Well, That Escalated Quickly," that the "Q3 beat was largely telegraphed, given peer results last week and positive pricing web scrapes."

"Our checks suggest this is one of the biggest squeezes in the consumer sector today," he said, "and we wouldn't be surprised if retail traders were involved, given Hertz's (HTZZ) - Get HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Report recent announcement that it would buy ~100k EVs from Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and involvement of retail traders in that name in the past."

Last week, Hertz Global reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results, benefiting from the recovery in travel. In addition, Tesla received an order from Hertz for 100,000 of its electric vehicles, valued at $4.4 billion.

"That said, CAR bought back about $1 billion of stock in the quarter and about 20% of float over the last 4 months, as highlighted on the call, and this likely spurred some of the activity," Mazari said.



