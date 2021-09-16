Avis Budget Stock Jumps on Bank of America Upgrade to Buy

'Many of the macro factors driving overearning by [Avis Budget] in 2021 will likely persist well into 2022,' Bank of America says.

Avis Budget (CAR) - Get Avis Budget Group, Inc. Report shares jumped Thursday, after Bank of America upgraded the car rental stalwart to buy from neutral.

“Many of the macro factors driving ‘over-earning’ by the company in 2021 will likely persist well into 2022,” BofA analysts wrote in a commentary.

That includes “limited incoming vehicle supply and tight average fleet, elevated revenue per day from the ongoing supply/demand imbalance and moderated per unit fleet cost from elevated used vehicle pricing.”

So: “Combined with ongoing execution by Avis, this should result in upward revisions to 2022 and beyond estimates that do not appear appreciated by the stock,” the analysts said.

The investment firm has a target price of $125 for Parsippany, N.J.-based Avis, up from $90.

Avis recently traded at $98.83, up 10%. It has jumped 37% over the past six months amid increased economic activity.

Elsewhere in the auto sector, BofA downgraded electric vehicle companies Fisker (FSR) - Get Fisker Report and Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. Report. It lowered Fisker to neutral from buy and Lordstown to underperform from neutral.

Fisker "is one of the more legitimate among the universe of startup electric vehicle automakers, … although the competitive landscape is becoming incredibly fierce,” BofA analysts said.

Fisker recently traded at $12.59, down 5%. BofA’s price target is $18.

As for Lordstown, “the company is just one of many participants in the automotive industry evolution toward electrification and is also one of the less legitimate along the universe of startup electric vehicle automakers,” BofA analysts wrote.

Lordstown recently traded at $6.64, down 3%. BofA’s price target is $5.