Aveo Pares Gains After Winning FDA Approval for Cancer Treatment

Aveo shares rose almost 90% on Wednesday following the FDA's approval of the company's drug to treat patients with a relapsed or advanced form of kidney cancer.

Shares of Aveo Pharma (AVEO) - Get Report were down more than 7% in early trading Thursday after soaring on Wednesday following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the company's drug to treat patients with a relapsed or advanced form of kidney cancer.

Aveo shares rose 89.1% on Wednesday after the FDA announced it had approved the drug maker's oral drug Fotivda, also known as tivozanib, as a treatment. The biopharma company said it plans to make Fotivda available to patients in the U.S. by March 31.

On Thursday, shares initially rose as much as 20% but recently were down 7.1% to $14.18.

The FDA approval "provides a new tool for treating patients with kidney cancer who have relapsed or become refractory to two or more prior systemic therapies,” said Brian Rini, MD, the Chief of Clinical Trials at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center and the principal investigator for Aveo's Phase 3 trial that the FDA based its approval on, in a statement on Wednesday.

“With advances in RCC [refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma] treatment, patients are living longer, increasing the need for proven, well-tolerated treatment options in the relapsed or refractory setting... With this approval, I believe Fotivda represents an attractive intervention, and expect it to play a meaningful role in the evolving RCC treatment landscape," Rini added.

The approval marks Aveo as a commercial-stage company, said president and chief executive Michael Bailey in a statement.

Every year, more than 41,000 men and 24,000 women in the U.S. get kidney and renal pelvis cancers, and about 9,000 men and 5,000 women die from these diseases, according to data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.