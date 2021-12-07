Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Why SEC and FINRA Are Investigating DWAC
Why SEC and FINRA Are Investigating DWAC
Publish date:

AutoZone Stock Up; Earnings Beat Amid Huge Used-Car Demand

Car-parts retailer AutoZone reported a profit beat amid widely reported huge demand for used cars.
Author:

Shares of AutoZone  (AZO) - Get AutoZone, Inc. Report jumped Tuesday after the car-parts retailer reported a fiscal-first quarter profit-and-sales beat. 

For the quarter ended Nov. 20 the Memphis company reported earnings of $25.69 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion. 

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of $21.01 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion. 

"Our retail and commercial sales performance were consistently strong all quarter," Chief Executive Bill Rhodes said in a statement. 

"Our commercial business growth continues to be exceptionally strong at 29.4% as the investments we are making are positioning us well in the marketplace," 

"We are optimistic about our growth prospects for the balance of the fiscal year."

TheStreet Recommends

Shares of AutoZone at last check moved up 1.6% to $1,910. 

Used-car demand has surged during the pandemic, particularly because supplies of new cars have dried up due to the worldwide semiconductor shortage. 

The company reported gross-profit margin of 52.5%, which narrowed 0.65 percentage point from a year earlier. The thinner margin was driven largely by AutoZone's initiatives to accelerate commercial growth. 

AutoZone bought back 515,000 shares in the quarter at an average price of $1,749 each. At the end of Q1, the company had $1.02 billion remaining under its share-repurchase authorization.

AutoZone's inventory increased 3% year over year, driven by new stores. The company in the quarter opened 15 new stores in the U.S., two stores in Mexico and one in Brazil. 

As of Nov. 20, AutoZone had 6,066 stores in the U.S., 666 in Mexico and 53 in Brazil. The total store count: 6,785. 

Apple Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Gains As Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty Sees $3.2 Trillion Valuation in New Price Target

intel (4)
MARKETS
INTC

Intel Stock Surges On Plans For Potential $50 Billion Mobileye IPO

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
TSLAAALINTC

Intel Leads Tech Surge, Dow Futures Higher As Investors Look Past Omicron Risks

American Airlines Lead
MARKETS
AAL

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker to Retire, Robert Isom Named New Boss

Toyota Teams Up With Self-driving Start-up Momenta To Develop HD Mapping Tech In China
INVESTING
TM

Toyota Plans to Build $1.3 Billion Battery Plant in North Carolina

Intel Lead
INVESTING
INTCBMBLVRM

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Intel, Bumble, Vroom, AutoZone

Facebook, Apple Butting Heads Over Media Subscription Tool on Facebook's App
TECHNOLOGY
DOCUARKFARKW

Tech Stocks Roundup: Apple, Facebook vs. Sexting, Nude Photos

retire wealth lifestyle garden sh
RETIREMENT

Will You Need Long-Term Care Insurance?