November 8, 2021
Jobs Report - Understanding the Market Reaction
Autolus Jumps; Blackstone Invests Up to $250M in Leukemia Therapy

Obe-Cel Autolus's next generation leukemia treatment candidate. Blackstone is backing the company with up to $250 million.
Blackstone  (BX) - Get Blackstone Group Inc. Class A Report Life Sciences plans to invest up to $250 million in Autolus Therapeutics  (AUTL) - Get Autolus Therapeutics Plc Sponsored ADR Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to develop cancer treatments.

As part of the agreement, Blackstone will invest $150 million in product financing to help develop and commercialize the London company's leukemia therapy treatments, with $50 million payable when the deal closes. 

Blackstone, the New York private-equity firm, also agreed to buy $100 million of the American depositary shares of the biopharma. 

Autolus aims "to change the outlook for leukemia and lymphoma patients, notably those with acute lymphoblastic leukemia," Autolus Chief Executive Christian Itin said in a statement.

Shares of Autolus at last check jumped 31% to $7.30. Just about one year ago the stock had touched a 52-week high $12.29. It fell to a 52-week low $4.60 in mid-May.

The investment will back obecabtagene autoleucel, a cell therapy that targets a condition known as acute lymphoblastic leukemia. 

Autolus has "an innovative platform and the potential to deliver best-in-class, lifesaving treatments to patients suffering from cancer,” said Dr. Nicholas Galakatos, global head of Blackstone Life Sciences.

Autolus recently said it planned to build a 70,000 square foot dedicated manufacturing facility in Stevenage, U.K., to help secure global commercial lunch capacity for obe-cel.

Blackstone’s investment and expertise will "put the program and the company on a strong financial footing as we are approaching the readout from the potentially pivotal Felix clinical trial during the course of 2022," Itin said. 

