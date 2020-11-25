TheStreet
Autodesk Rises After Earnings Beat Estimates

Shares of Autodesk rose after the design-software specialist posted fiscal-third-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations.
Shares of Autodesk  (ADSK) - Get Report were higher Wednesday after the modeling- and design-software major posted better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Shares of the San Rafael, Calif., company at last check were up 6.2% to $275.14.

Autodesk earnings almost doubled to $132.2 million, or 59 cents a share, compared with $66.7 million, or 30 cents, in the year-earlier period. The latest adjusted profit was $1.04 a share.

Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 31 rose 13% to $952.4 million from $842.7 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP net income of 47 cents a share, or an adjusted 96 cents, on revenue of $942.6 million.

"Our strong third-quarter results reflect the growing customer value of our cloud-based platform and the resilience of our subscription business model," said President and Chief Executive Andrew Anagnost in a statement.

"Our enterprise customers are undertaking their own digital transformation and, by enabling that transformation, we are becoming strategic partners," he added. 

Autodesk Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren echoed the sentiment.

"Third-quarter revenue, earnings, and free cash flow were above expectations, driven by the strength of our healthy subscription renewal rates and continued success with enterprise customers," he said.

Free cash flow for the quarter stood at $334 million.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects GAAP earnings per share between 53 cents and 59 cents, or an adjusted $1.04 to $1.10.

Autodesk expects revenue to grow between 4.9% and 6.5%, to between $999 million and $1.01 billion. 

For fiscal Q4, the FactSet survey is calling earnings of 57 cents a share, or an adjusted $1.07, on revenue of $1.01 billion.

"We are confident in our fiscal 2023 targets and expect to see continued double-digit growth thereafter," said Anagnost.

On Nov. 13 Autodesk had said that fiscal-third-quarter results would come in above its earlier guidance across all metrics. 

