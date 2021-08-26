August 26, 2021
Publish date:

Autodesk Stock Drops on Forecast: What Wall Street Is Saying

Autodesk falls after the 3D architecture imaging company reported second-quarter results and reduced its outlook for free cash flow.
Author:

Shares of Autodesk were lower on Thursday after the 3D architecture imaging company reported second-quarter results and reduced its outlook for free cash flow.

Autodesk shares at last check were down 7.8% to $315.75. Here's what Wall Street analysts were saying about the company's print:

Morgan Stanley reiterated its equal weight rating and $334 price target, saying "the quarter likely fell short of buy-side expectations and may mute confidence in executing against a second-half ramp." 

The investment firm nonetheless sees signs of continued positive demand momentum, according to Bloomberg. 

Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and $350 price target. The San Rafael, Calif., company's results show "strong cash collections, bookings growth outpacing subscriptions revenue growth, and increasingly confident commentary on improving usage and market demand," the firm said.

