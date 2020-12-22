Aurora Mobile Nearly Doubles on New EV Partnership

Aurora Mobile shares jump as the Chinese mobile-data company is partnering with an electric-vehicle maker.

Aurora Mobile (JG) - Get Report shares at last check nearly doubled after the Chinese mobile-data company said it was partnering with a "new energy" vehicle manufacturer it didn't identify.

The partnership will help the car maker be more efficient in operations and services and deliver more intelligent driving experiences for customers, the company said.

Aurora stock recently traded up 88% at $5.99. The shares closed Monday's session down 8.1% at $3.19.

The automaker sells green-energy vehicles and had global deliveries exceeding 100,000 vehicles in the third quarter.

The company is also developing an autopilot driver-assistance system "which is widely recognized by drivers," according to the news release announcing the partnership.

It also has a mobile app that enables car owners to monitor battery life, charging and location and to remotely control vehicle functions, like door-locking and horn honking, in real time.

This new partnership builds on a series of recent agreements Aurora Mobile signed with finance, insurance, weather service, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce and online education companies.

Last week, Aurora, based in Shenzen, said it entered a partnership agreement with Chinese electric vehicle maker WM Motor.

Aurora, founded in 2011, says it is committed to "providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verifications, and app-traffic-monetization services.