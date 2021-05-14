TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Aurora Cannabis Drops as Analysts Cut Ratings and Targets

Aurora Cannabis reported a revenue decline and missed analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates. The stock is lower.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Aurora Cannabis  (ACB) - Get Report dropped Friday after the company's fiscal third quarter came up short of Wall Street's expectations, prompting a number of analysts to cut their ratings and price targets.

For the third quarter ended March 31, the Calgary, Alberta, cannabis company reported a loss of C$165.7 million ($US136.6 million), or a loss of C$0.85 a share, on revenue of C$55.2 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting a loss of C$0.25 a share on revenue of C$68.7 million. 

"Consistent with many of our peers, the quarter presented challenges in the Canadian adult-use segment. This reinforces the importance of Aurora's broadly diversified business model that balances domestic medical, international medical, and adult-use platforms," Chief Executive Miguel Martin said in a statement.

Analysts at ATB downgraded the stock to underperform from sector perform while cutting the price target to C$7.50 from C$13, saying the company's near-term growth outlook remains uncertain. 

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley downgraded the stock to sell from hold while halving his price target to C$7. 

Desjardin analyst John Chu maintained a sell rating while lowering the price target to C$8 from C$11. The third-quarter report included some of the concerns Chu has had since his February downgrade of the stock to sell. Those concerns included a loss of recreational-market and growth uncertainty. 

Cantor Fitzgerald remained neutral while lowering its price target to C$9 from C$11.25. The investment firm called out the company's 21% revenue miss and large inventory impairment.

Aurora Cannabis shares at last check were down 9.2% to $6.65. 

Retail Store Sale Lead
INVESTING

April Retail Sales Stall as Stimulus Boost Fades, Inflation Bites

Delta's Guidance Cut That Everyone Expected Sends Airline Stocks Lower
INVESTING

Delta to Require New Workers to Get COVID Vaccinations

Disney Earnings
INVESTING

Disney Shares Slump as Slowing Subscriber Growth Offsets Solid Earnings

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Gains as Citigroup Resumes Coverage With 'Buy' Rating

Boeing Lead
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: How to Trade Boeing

NYSE Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Gain As CDC Drops Mask Mandate; April Retail Sales Disappoint

Jim Cramer on General Mills and the Consumer Products Space
INVESTING

General Mills to Buy Tyson Foods' Pet Treats Business for $1.2 Billion

DoorDash Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Friday - DoorDash, Disney, Snowflake, Coinbase