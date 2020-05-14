Aurora Cannabis Shares Jump, as Revenue Beats Forecasts

The beleaguered cannabis company executed a 1-for-12 reverse stock split Monday to avoid an NYSE delisting.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report soared in after-hours trading, building on a big gain during the regular session, after the troubled marijuana company reported stronger-than-expected revenue for the latest quarter.

The company’s sales jumped as the coronavirus pandemic began to rage.

In the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, revenue totaled C$75.5 million, up 16% from C$65.1 million a year ago. FactSet analysts predicted sales of C$66.7 million for the latest quarter.

The company didn’t report net income/loss in its news release. Analysts forecast a loss of 77 cents a share for the latest quarter.

“I am … pleased that our third quarter 2020 financial results were in-line with our expectations, and that we remain firmly on track with the cost-savings and capex goals we detailed during our business transformation plan in February 2020," Aurora CEO Michael Singer said in a statement.

Aurora Cannabis executed a 1-for-12 reverse stock split Monday. It made the move after the shares traded below $1 each for more than 30 days, threatening its listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

“With one of the largest production capacities among the LPs, ACB has gotten off to a solid start in the Canadian adult use cannabis industry," Cowen analyst Vivien Azer wrote in a commentary this week.

"However, cost overruns and missed targets have resulted in notable management turnover and the need to refinance debt with strict mandates around profitability."

Aurora shares stood at $USD7.72 in after-hours trading, up 16.27% from Thursday’s close. The stock soared 14.48% during the regular session.

Shares have plunged 62% over the last three months through Thursday’s close.