Aurora Cannabis Announces Layoffs, Facility Closures

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report shares rose Tuesday as the marijuana company announced it was laying off about 700 workers, shuttering five production facilities and taking a $60 million charge for the quarter ending June 30.

As for the layoffs, Aurora said in a statement that there will be “an approximate 25% reduction in Aurora's SG&A [selling, general and administrative] staff, most with immediate effect, and an approximate 30% reduction in production staff over the next two quarters.”

The means about 700 workers, the company said.

As for the plant closures, “Aurora has initiated a plan to close operations at five facilities over the next two quarters in order to focus production and manufacturing at the company's larger scale and highly efficient sites,” the company said.

“In connection with the stated facility rationalization, Aurora expects to record production asset impairment charges of up to $60 million during Q4 2020. The company also expects to record a charge of up to $140 million in the carrying value of certain inventory,” it added.

CEO Michael Singer said the restructuring doesn’t just amount to “cost-cutting” but was rather a “strategic realignment.”

In a commentary last month, Cowen analyst Vivien Azer said the company has “gotten off to a solid start.” But “cost overruns and missed targets have resulted in notable management turnover and the need to refinance debt with strict mandates around profitability," she said.

Aurora Cannabis recently traded at $14.04, up 2.34%. The stock has plunged 84% over the past year, but has rebounded 60% during the last three months.