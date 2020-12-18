Aurora Cannabis Downgraded at BMO on Valuation Concerns

Aurora Cannabis is downgraded but its price target is lifted at BMO Capital.

Shares of cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report were falling Friday following a note from analysts at BMO Capital that took issue with the company's valuation.

The firm downgraded Aurora Cannabis to underperform from market perform. BMO raised its price target on the stock to $9 a Canadian share from $7.

"ACB outperformed the sector rally post U.S. elections (now 8x C2021 sales vs. 5x before). APHA, with better fundamentals and #1 in rec, is 10x. HEXO is 5x and OGI is 4x. Both are smaller in rec share than ACB and ACB has recently improved its balance sheet," said analyst Tamy Chen.

"As a result, we have increased our target multiple to 6x (from 5x). We agree with ACB's actions so far, but we are unable to justify a higher multiple as ACB attempts a turnaround that may or may not be successful," the analyst added.

U.S.-listed shares of Aurora Cannabis were falling 0.87% to $9.65 on Friday. The stock has fallen more than 60% so far in 2020.

BMO said that while the pre-election volatility in the company's stock has settled and Aurora Cannabis has settled its balance sheet, the firm's view of the company's fundamentals has not changed and it is unable to justify the stock's current valuation.

Recently, "Management cited Covid-19 and the company's ongoing transition towards a more premium positioning as key factors for the +EBITDA delay. This is more in line with our view that it could take ACB up to three years to achieve sustainable profitability," Chen said.