Auris Medical Wavers; Targets Colorectal Cancer Treatment for Platform

Auris Medical says it will advance a treatment for colorectal cancer as its first therapeutic indication for a delivery platform.

Auris Medical (EARS) - Get Report said Tuesday that it had selected a treatment for mutant KRAS-driven colorectal cancer as the first therapeutic indication for its OligoPhore delivery platform.

Shares of the Hamilton, Bermuda, company at last check were down 2.5% at $3.49. The stock has also traded on Tuesday up as much as 3.1% at $3.69.

The company said in a statement that it selected colorectal cancer "based on the high unmet medical need, compelling outcomes from studies with OligoPhore enabled KRAS silencing, and a well-defined regulatory and development pathway."

The company is targeting the end of 2022 to submit an investigational new-drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment.

Auris said colorectal cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.

Roughly 40% to 50% of patients harbor mutations of the KRAS gene, Auris said, and KRAS mutations are frequently observed in pancreatic cancer and lung cancer. Mutations in KRAS alone account for about one million deaths per year worldwide.

"In our preclinical studies with OligoPhore-enabled siRNA delivery, we have demonstrated potent knock down of KRAS in a highly targeted and effective fashion, which inhibited a key driver of cancer cell proliferation and metastases,” Samuel Wickline, chief scientific officer, said in a statement.

The company plans to advance the colorectal cancer treatment via OligoPhore before applying the technology to other therapeutic indications, he said.

Last month, Auris Medical said its Altamira Medica affiliate would start the market rollout of Bentrio, its nasal spray for protection against airborne viruses and allergens, by launching it in Germany.

