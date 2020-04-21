AT&T's HBO Max Streaming Service to Launch May 27

The launch day for HBO Max will include such programs as 'Love Life,' a comedy starring Anna Kendrick.

AT&T's (T) - Get Report WarnerMedia said Tuesday it will launch the HBO Max streaming service on May 27 and feature such content as original scripted shows and new "Looney Tunes" cartoons.

Shares of the Dallas-based telecom and media giant were down 3% Tuesday to $30.06.

The first day of the launch will include such programs as "Love Life," a comedy starring Anna Kendrick; the Sundance 2020 Official Selection feature documentary "On the Record"; a ballroom dance competition series called "Legendary,"; "Craftopia," hosted by YouTube star LaurDIY; and the new "Looney Tunes Cartoons," from Warner Bros.

The service will offer 10,000 hours of premium content, including HBO, past and present titles from Warner Bros. and Max Originals.

The company has said the service is expected to reach 75 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025, with about 50 million of these coming from the United States. The service is expected to cost $15 a month.

"Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none," Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, said in a statement.

Separately, Deadline reported Monday that Warner Bros.'s "The Batman," currently stalled in London due to the coronavirus pandemic, will no longer open on June 25, 2021, but rather in the first weekend of October next year.

Also, "The Sopranos" film prequel, "The Many Saints of Newark", is now set for March, 2021, months after the earlier expectation of Sept. 25.

Earlier this month, WarnerMedia named Hulu founder Jason Kilar as its new CEO. Kilar is scheduled to star on May 1.

AT&T is slated to report first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.