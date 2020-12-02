TheStreet
AT&T Reportedly Seeking Final Bids for DirecTV

AT&T is seeking final bids for DirecTV by Friday, with private equity and other investment firms interested, a media report says.
AT&T  (T) - Get Report is seeking final bids for its DirecTV satellite-television unit by Friday, a media report said.

The New York private-equity titan Apollo Global Management and Churchill Capital, the New York special-purpose-acquisition company, are possible buyers, knowledgeable sources told The Information. 

AT&T wants to reach an accord to divest a majority stake in DirecTV by year-end, the sources told the technology news service. 

DirecTV has struggled since the Dallas telecom giant paid $63 billion for it in 2015. Viewers have fled satellite and cable -- so-called cutting the cord -- in favor of streaming over the internet to view TV and other video content.

“In the years since the deal closed, AT&T has lost about a quarter of its traditional television customer base (DirecTV satellite customers and AT&T’s own U-verse subscribers), with customer losses accelerating sharply recently,” Morningstar analyst Michael Hodel wrote in an April report.

“About 80% of AT&T’s television customers receive service via satellite, a base particularly susceptible to online competition, in our view. AT&T’s online (over-the-top, or OTT) television offerings have struggled to balance growth and profitability, as competition with new entrants like YouTube and Hulu remains fierce.”

Further, “AT&T has sharply curtailed promotions and increased pricing on its television offerings, which has accelerated customer losses. On its own, DirecTV could withstand significant traditional customer losses while still generating attractive [returns on invested capital]. However, paying a hefty premium for this business has left little margin of safety for AT&T.”

AT&T shares recently traded at $29.02, up 0.5%. The stock has dropped 26% year to date, compared with a 13% gain for the S&P 500.

