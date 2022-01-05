AT&T Posts Stronger Q4 Metrics; HBO and Max Subscribers Beat Guidance

Media/telecom giant AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report on Wednesday offered some promising fourth-quarter earnings measurements for phone and HBO subscriptions.

It reported a net increase of 1.3 million postpaid customers for the quarter, including 880,000 postpaid phones.

For all of 2021, the company had a net postpaid phone gain of 3.2 million, its highest annual rise in more than 10 years.

Dallas-based AT&T said it benefited from strong network performance.

It added 270,000 fiber subscribers in the fourth quarter. The net gain was 1 million for the full year, representing the fourth straight year in which the company has added 1 million or more fiber subscribers.

AT&T ended the year with an additional 2.6 million fiber customer locations, compared with its expectation of about 2.5 million.

The company also closed 2021 with 73.8 million global HBO Max and HBO subscribers. That streaming result beat management’s guidance that the total would be at the high end of its 70 million-to-73 million target.

AT&T stock recently traded at $26.68, up 4%. The stock was up 10% in the month through Tuesday's close.

Morningstar analyst Michael Hodel puts fair value for AT&T at $36.

“AT&T’s third quarter earnings displayed several of the same themes as the last few quarters: solid momentum in the wireless business, continued growth at HBO Max, and steady gains in consumer broadband, set amid financial complexity as management deconstructs the firm’s former strategy,” he wrote in an October commentary.

“Wireless customer additions were impressively strong. AT&T added 928,000 net postpaid phone customers, by far its strongest quarter of the past decade, leaving its base nearly 5% bigger than a year ago.”