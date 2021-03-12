TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

AT&T Boosts HBO Subscriber Target

AT&T raises its earlier forecast of global subscribers by the end of 2025 to a range of 120 million to 150 million.
Author:
Publish date:

AT&T  (T) - Get Report said Friday that it expects to have between 120 million and 150 million global subscribers for HBO Max and HBO by the end of 2025, boosting its earlier forecast.

In October 2019, the company had said it expected to have 75 million to 90 million subscribers by that time frame.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas company were up 2.29% to $30.22 in early trading Friday.

AT&T said it also expects to launch a less expensive, advertising-supported (AVOD) version of HBO Max in the United States in June. 

AT&T sells both HBO, a traditional cable channel, and HBO Max, a new streaming service. HBO Max and HBO had over 41 million subscribers combined at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg. Of that number, 17.2 million people had activated their HBO Max accounts.

AT&T said it expects to break even on HBO Max by 2025.

In addition, AT&T expects to launch HBO Max in 60 markets outside the U.S. in 2021, with 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean launching in late June, and 21 territories in Europe debuting in the second half of the year.

AT&T said that it plans to increase its fiber footprint by an additional three million customer locations across more than 90 metro areas in 2021. 

Many media companies are competing in the streaming space. On Tuesday, Walt Disney  (DIS) - Get Report said that its Disney+ streaming offering surpassed 100 million global paid subscribers just 16 months after its launch.

In the second half of 2021, AT&T expects to close its recently-announced transaction to move its U.S. video operations into a newly formed entity jointly owned with TPG Capital. Following the close of the deal, AT&T said it expects to de-consolidate the U.S. video unit from its consolidated results.

In January, AT&T reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and overall revenue as wireless and broadband network growth offset a drop in revenue in its WarnerMedia unit. 

The company booked a $15.5 billion charge on its pay-TV business, reflecting a consumer shift away from plugged-in cable and satellite content, including AT&T's DirecTV offering.

China Electric Cars: Tesla's Missed Target Draws Investors To Home-grown EV Makers NIO, Xpeng And LiAuto In Search Of Value
INVESTING

Tesla Leads EV Makers Lower Following Fire

vaccine-2
INVESTING

Translate Bio, Sanofi Begin Trials of COVID Vaccine Candidate

Dow Futures Edge Higher, Global Stocks Slide As Trump Targets China's Huawei
MARKETS

Dow Rises and Nasdaq Slumps as Rising Yields Pressure Tech

coffee-Krawcheck
VIDEO

Sallie Krawcheck Vs. 'She-Cession' - Coffee With Katherine

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Users Grump About Password-Sharing Crackdown

stimulus (14)
INVESTING

Morning Bell: Cyclical Stocks and the Stimulus Bill

Ulta Stock Falls in After-Hours Trading Despite Q2 Beat
INVESTING

Ulta Beauty Fades Amid ‘Headline Shock’ of CEO Departure

Closing Bell: Apple Reportedly Working on Car Software; Stocks Slide on Earnings Mix
INVESTING

Apple Looking at $3 Trillion Market Cap Thanks to Apple Car: Citigroup