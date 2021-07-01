Atotech Agrees to Takeover by MKS for $5.1 Billion of Cash and Stock

Scientific instruments provider MKS agreed to pay $16.20 cash plus 0.0552 of its shares for each share of chemical technology company Atotech.

Scientific instruments manufacturer MKS Instruments (MKSI) - Get Report agreed to acquire chemical technology company Atotech (ATC) - Get Report for $5.1 billion of cash and stock, the companies said.

MKS will pay $16.20 cash and 0.0552 share for each Atotech share. Based on the Wednesday closing price of MKS at $177.95, the stock value is $9.82 a share.

The transaction's enterprise value is about $6.5 billion.

At last check Atotech shares dropped 2.1% to $25. MKS shares were off 3.2% at $172.34.

Carlyle Group, the Washington private-equity giant, and affiliates have committed to vote their 79% holding in Atotech in favor of the combination.

The companies together generate pro forma annual revenue of $3.8 billion, and the deal should increase MKS's adjusted earnings in the first year after closing.

MKS expects to realize $50 million in annualized cost synergies within 18 to 36 months after the close. The companies hope to close the deal by the fourth quarter, subject to conditions including court approvals and regulatory clearances.

"The combination of Atotech’s expertise in electroplating and chemistry and MKS’s strengths in lasers, laser systems, optics and motion will enable" advanced solutions in materials processing and complex applications, Atotech Chief Executive Geoff Wild said in a statement.

MKS will fund the cash portion of the transaction with cash on hand and committed debt financing.