How Companies Are Responding to the COVID-19 Delta Variant
Athersys Stock Rises on Positive Results for Stem Cell Therapy

Athersys partner Healios releases positive results from a trial of its MultiStem cell therapy (invimestrocel) for acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Athersys  (ATHX) - Get Report rose sharply Friday after its Japanese partner Healios released positive results from a trial of its MultiStem cell therapy (invimestrocel) for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The stock traded Friday at $1.63, up 6%.

“The ONE-BRIDGE study in Japan is an open-label trial with two patient cohorts - one, with 30 pneumonia-induced ARDS subjects including treatment and registry groups, and a second, with five COVID-induced ARDS subjects,” said Cleveland-based Athersys.

“Healios reported favorable topline results for both cohorts relative to the registry and expectations for these patients, including the primary endpoint of ventilator-free days and the secondary endpoint of 90-day mortality.”

Further, “These data are in line with the results from Athersys’ placebo-controlled MUST-ARDS study, conducted with a similar patient population in the United States and the United Kingdom,” the company said.

“MultiStem cell therapy has been designated in Japan as an orphan regenerative medicine product for use in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.”

Athersys is conducting a study evaluating MultiStem administration in patients with ARDS resulting from COVID-19 and other pathogens.

The company’s ARDS program has received Fast Track and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designations from the Food and Drug Administration.

In other COVID news Friday, United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Report has joined the growing list of companies requiring their U.S. employees to get COVID vaccinations.

The Chicago carrier's workers have to do it by Oct. 25 or they’ll get sacked, the airline said in a e-mail to its workers Friday.

“The facts are crystal clear: Everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated,” United executives said.

HealthPharmaceuticals
