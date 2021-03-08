Athene Jumps on $11 Billion Deal to Merge With Apollo

Athene shares rise on news of the transaction that is expected to close in January 2022.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - Get Report climbed sharply Monday after announcing it would be acquired by New York private-equity firm Apollo Global Management in a deal that values the insurance and retirement services company at about $11 billion.

Shares of the Hamilton, Bermuda company were climbing 13.52% to $55.49 in premarket trading.

The transaction is expected to close in January of 2022.

Apollo Global Management, which has about $455 billion in assets under management, currently owns about 35% of Athene.

Under the terms of the deal, each outstanding Class A common share of Athene will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock.

Once the merger closes, current Apollo shareholders will own about 76% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, and Athene shareholders will own about 24%.

The 100% stock-for-stock deal is intended to qualify as a tax-free transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

The combined company will be led by incoming Apollo CEO Marc Rowan. The two companies said the merger is not based on personnel or cost savings, and the combined entity expects to grow its workforce commensurate with growth of the business.

Apollo’s business will continue to be led by co-presidents Scott Kleinman and James Zelter. There will be no change to the platform, day-to-day portfolio management or investment processes and approvals, the companies said.

Founded in 2009, Athene has about 1,350 employees and specializes in annuities. In 2016, the company raised $1.08 billion in its initial public offering.

Last week, Michaels Cos. (MIK) - Get Report agreed to a $5 billion takeover by Apollo that will see the arts and crafts retailer become a private company and delist from the Nasdaq.