AT&T Beats Q4 Earnings Forecast, Books HBO Max-Related Revenue Hit

AT&T said investments linked to it HBO Max launch clipped fourth quarter revenues, but it still posted stronger-than-expected earnings and confirmed its 2020 profit guidance.

AT&T Inc. (T) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Wednesday, and reaffirmed its full-year profit guidance, as it prepares for its launch of its HBO Max streaming service later this year.

AT&T said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December came in at 89 cents per share, up 3.5% from the same period last year and 2 cents head of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, AT&T said, fell 2.4% to $46.8 billion, a figure that fell just shy of analysts' estimates of a $47 billion tally thanks in part to costs related to the HBO Max launch.

Looking into the near-term AT&T said it sees adjusted earnings to grow to between $4.50 to $4.80 per share by 2022, with revenue growth of between 1% to 3% over the next three years.

“We delivered what we promised in 2019 and we begin this year with strong momentum in wireless, with HBO Max set to launch in May and our share retirement plan well underway,” said CEO Randall Stephenson. “Our 2020 outlook positions us to deliver meaningful progress on our 3-year financial and capital allocation plans as we continue to invest in growth opportunities and create value for our owners, as we did last year.”

AT&T shares were marked 0.65% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $38.30 each.