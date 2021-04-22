TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

AT&T Beats Earnings Forecast as HBO Max, Wireless Additions Impress

AT&T adds nearly 600,000 wireless subscribers, along with 2.7 million new additions to its HBO Max streaming service, helping boost its bottom line past Wall Street forecasts.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

AT&T Inc  (T) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as its HBO Max streaming service added more subscribers and wireless additions more than doubled Wall Street forecasts. 

AT&T said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in March were pegged at 86 cents per share, up 2.4% from the same period last year and 8 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, the company said, rose 2.7% to $43.9 billion, a figure that beat analysts' estimates of a $42.4 billion tally. 

AT&T said it added 2.7 million U.S. subscribers to its HBO Max streaming service, taking the quarter-end total to 44.2 million -- and 64 million worldwide -- as it continues to challenge its larger rival Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Report for new additions.

“We continued to excel in growing customer relationships in our market focus areas of mobility, fiber and HBO Max,” said CEO John Stankey. “We had another strong quarter of postpaid phone net adds, higher gross adds, lower churn and good growth in Mobility EBITDA. We also continue to increase penetration in markets where we offer fiber broadband and we’re moving quickly to deploy more fiber."

"HBO Max continued to deliver strong subscriber and revenue growth in advance of our international and AVOD launches planned for June,” he added.  

AT&T shares were marked 3.7% higher in early trading following the earnings release to change hands at $31.25 each, a move that bumps the stock's year-to-date gain to around 9%. 

AT&T said it added 595,000 net wireless phone subscribers over the first three months of the year, more than double the FactSet consensus of around 270,000.

Looking into the 2021 financial year, AT&T said its sees consolidated revenue growth of around 1% from last year, with adjusted earnings largest stable. Gross capital investment will likely come in around $22 billion, AT&T said, with capex of around $17 billion. 

iPhone SE Lead
INVESTING

Apple Reportedly Prepping Major iPhone and iPad Software Revamp

Southwest Airlines
INVESTING

Southwest Airlines Posts Narrower-Than-Expected First-Quarter Loss

American Airlines Lead
INVESTING

American Airlines Shares Slip But Demand Hopes Offset $2.7 Billion Loss

Blackstone Purchases TeamHealth for $6.1 Billion
INVESTING

Blackstone Higher After Earnings Beat Forecasts

China Ready With 'precautionary Measures' To Stop Foreign Traders Causing Market Volatility, Regulator Says
INVESTING

Stock Market Action Thursday: Cramer Shares Why Stocks May Fall

Skills Lead
INVESTING

Skillz Jumps as Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Buys Shares

Jim Cramer Previews Danaher's Earnings Results
INVESTING

Danaher Beats Earnings Forecast, Issues Fresh 2021 Sales Guidance

Dow Futures, Disney, Activision, Gap, Alibaba - 5 Things You Must Know Friday
MARKETS

Stocks Head Lower as Jobless Claims Fall but Virus Worries Remain