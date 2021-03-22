AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Scores 79% Efficacy in North American Trial

AstraZeneca Plc (AZN) - Get Report said Monday that its controversial coronavirus vaccine, developed with Oxford University, reached a 79% efficacy rate in a major north American trial, potentially paving the way for FDA approval in the United States.

AstraZeneca said the phase 3 study of nearly 32,500 patients accrued just 141 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 in a 2:1 randomisation of vaccine to placebo set-up, with two doses administered over a four-week interval in the United States, Chile and Peru.

The headline 79% efficacy rate was supported by data showing "no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine", countering one of the key concerns in Europe, where reports of blood clot risks had resulted in the temporary suspension of its use in certain countries.

AstraZeneca said it would analyze the data over the coming weeks with the aim of preparing an Emergency Use Authorization application with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

"These results add to the growing body of evidence that shows this vaccine is well tolerated and highly effective against all severities of COVID-19 and across all age groups," said AstraZeneca's Mene Pangalos. "We are confident this vaccine can play an important role in protecting millions of people worldwide against this lethal virus. We are preparing to submit these findings to the US Food and Drug Administration and for the rollout of millions of doses across America should the vaccine be granted US Emergency Use Authorization.”

AstraZeneca's U.S-listed shares were marked 1.2% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $49.78 each.

Last week, both the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization provided their stamp of approval for the AstraZeneca vaccine following weeks of speculation in Europe of its link to blood clots.

That lead to a notable decline in the public's perception of its safety, according to data from Britain's YouGov, a polling firm, with a majority of Germans (55%) now thinking the vaccine is not fit for purpose.