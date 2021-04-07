AstraZeneca Vaccine Likely Causes Clots, Europe Regulator Says

The European Medicines Agency said AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine is likely causing deadly blood clots in a small number of people.

AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report shares fell Wednesday after the European Medicines Agency said the drug titan’s COVID vaccine is probably causing deadly blood clots in a small number of vaccinated people.

The agency said people should still get vaccinated for the coronavirus, but doctors must pay attention to the problem.

“Our conclusion is that these clotting disorders are very rare side effects of the vaccine," said Sabine Straus, chair of the EMA's assessment committee, The Washington Post reports.

Meanwhile, the U.K. government Wednesday recommended against giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to adults under 30 because of the blood-clot issue.

AstraZeneca shares recently traded at $48.49, down 1.5%. The stock has slumped 10% over the past six months amid concern about the vaccine.

On Tuesday, Oxford University paused a study of the vaccine in children until the British regulator completes a review of blood-clotting cases, TheStreet.com reported.

Oxford said in a statement that it hadn’t seen any safety issues from the children's trial. But it decided to halt the test because of concern about the blood-clotting problems reported in multiple countries.

Last month, AstraZeneca said its COVID vaccine, developed with Oxford University, reached a 79% efficacy rate in a major North American trial, potentially paving the way for clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

AstraZeneca said the Phase 3 study of nearly 32,500 patients accrued just 141 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 in a 2:1 randomization of vaccine to placebo setup, with two doses administered over a four-week interval in the U.S., Chile and Peru.