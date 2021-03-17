AstraZeneca's Vaccine Gets Thumbs-Up From WHO

The World Health Organization 'considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.'

The World Health Organization Wednesday gave a thumbs-up to AstraZeneca’s (AZN) - Get Report COVID-19 vaccine after several European nations halted use for safety reasons.

“At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue,” the agency said in a statement.

AstraZeneca’s American depositary receipts at last check eased 1.6% to $49.23 during a down day for the market.

“Some countries in the European Union have temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure based on reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in persons who had received the vaccine,” WHO said.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 will not reduce illness or deaths from other causes. Thromboembolic events are known to occur frequently. Venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease globally.”

Further, “[in] extensive vaccination campaigns, it is routine for countries to signal potential adverse events following immunization,” WHO said. “This does not necessarily mean that the events are linked to vaccination itself.”

In addition, “the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data for the AstraZeneca vaccine,” the agency said.

“Once that review is completed, WHO will immediately communicate the findings to the public.”

In recent days, AstraZeneca has been trying to reassure the world that its shot developed with Oxford University is safe.

The AstraZeneca vaccine isn’t yet approved in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration has so far granted emergency-use authorization to vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE) - Get Report (BNTX) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report.